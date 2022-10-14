CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

