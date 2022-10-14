CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 5.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.79. Approximately 30,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 820,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

CVR Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.42.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.29%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 102.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,821 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 79.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

