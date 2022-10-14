CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CVBF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,237. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.