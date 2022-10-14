CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CVBF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,237. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

