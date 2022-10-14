cVault.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,465.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $59.93 million and $21,465.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for approximately $5,993.50 or 0.30430465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.56 or 0.27637053 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010791 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

