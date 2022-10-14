CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One CV SHOTS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $48.53 million and approximately $211.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.01674737 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $280.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

