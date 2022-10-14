Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 482,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

MRK stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

