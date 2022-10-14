Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Holdings Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,197 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.53% of Cutera worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cutera by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 1,515.2% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cutera by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

CUTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $905.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.76. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

