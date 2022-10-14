Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUBI. Stephens decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

