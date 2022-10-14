CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CURO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of CURO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 4,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,167. The firm has a market cap of $165.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.07 million. CURO Group had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently -18.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Articles

