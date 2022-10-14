CUBE (ITAMCUBE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $240,995.00

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One CUBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $53.93 million and $240,995.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE (ITAMCUBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CUBE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CUBE is 0.09011481 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $204,040.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://itamcube.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

