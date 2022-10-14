CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Coverage Initiated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on CTP from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of CTPVF remained flat at 13.90 during trading hours on Thursday. CTP has a twelve month low of 13.83 and a twelve month high of 13.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.90.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

