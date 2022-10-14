CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $33.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 3.2 %

CSX stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.