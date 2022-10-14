CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSX. Cowen reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut CSX from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.42.

CSX opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

