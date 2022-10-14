CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $72,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth $357,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 58.5% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.