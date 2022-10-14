Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.48 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Crown by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Crown by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,280,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

