Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,958 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

