Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,444 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $89.21. 359,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,718,082. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

