Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $395.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.08 and a 200 day moving average of $422.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

