Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in TotalEnergies by 99.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,559,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,792,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. HSBC upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

