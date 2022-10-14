Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,930 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

