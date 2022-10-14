Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of United Microelectronics worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of UMC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.