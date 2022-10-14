Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $26.04 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares during the last quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,417,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $21,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.49. 113,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.83. The firm has a market cap of $282.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

