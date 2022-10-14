Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,549,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.