Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

