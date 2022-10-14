Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $35.10 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

