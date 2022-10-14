Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,946,000 after purchasing an additional 67,956 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 788,897 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 608,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 582,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $59.34 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 33.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

