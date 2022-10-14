Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,162 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.