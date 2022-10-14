Critical Survey: Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) versus Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) and Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Cytek Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.06% 31.36% 9.58% Cytek Biosciences -1.28% 0.62% 0.53%

Risk and Volatility

Bruker has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytek Biosciences has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

69.6% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Bruker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Cytek Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bruker and Cytek Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.42 billion 3.44 $277.10 million $1.81 30.98 Cytek Biosciences $127.95 million 15.60 $3.00 million ($0.02) -741.50

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek Biosciences. Cytek Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bruker and Cytek Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cytek Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bruker currently has a consensus price target of $78.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.42%. Cytek Biosciences has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Bruker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bruker is more favorable than Cytek Biosciences.

Summary

Bruker beats Cytek Biosciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools, and single and multiple modality systems; life science mass spectrometry; MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification platform and related test kits, DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based polymerase chain reaction technology; genotype and fluorotype molecular diagnostics kits; research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions; SARS-CoV 2 testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19 infection; and Fluorotyper-SARS-CoV 2 plus kits. It also provides range of portable analytical and bioanalytical detection systems, and related products; X-ray instruments; analytical tools for electron microscopes, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments; atomic force microscopy instrumentation; non-contact nanometer resolution solution topography; and automated X-ray metrology, automated AFM defect-detection, and photomask repair and cleaning equipment. In addition, the company offers advanced optical fluorescence microscopy instruments; products and services to support the multi-omics needs of researchers in translational research, drug, and biomarker discovery; superconducting materials, such as metallic low temperature superconductors; devices and complex tools based on metallic low temperature superconductors; and non-superconducting high technology tools, such as synchrotron and beamline instrumentation. Bruker Corporation has a collaboration with Newomics Inc. on a LC-MS platform for drug discovery. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc., a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis. The company also provides reagents and kits, including cFluor reagents, which are fluorochrome conjugated antibodies used to identify cells of interest for analysis on its instruments, as well as 25-color immunoprofiling assay that provides turnkey solutions for identifying major human immune subpopulations for TBNK cells, monocytes, dendritic cells, and basophils. In addition, it offers automated micro-sampling system and automated sample loader system, which are automated plate loaders to integrate seamlessly into the aurora and northern lights systems; SpectroFlo software that provides intuitive workflow from quality control to data analysis for aurora and northern lights systems; and customer support tools. The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharma companies, academic research centers, and clinical research organizations. It distributes its products through direct sales force and support organizations in North America, Europe, China, and the Asia-Pacific region; and through distributors or sales agents in European, Latin American, the Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Cytoville, Inc. and changed its name to Cytek Biosciences, Inc. in August 2015. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

