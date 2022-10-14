Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the September 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $113,383.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,256,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,942,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $113,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,674 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,532. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDO opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

