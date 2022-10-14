Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 623,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $2.6476 per share. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $2.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000.

