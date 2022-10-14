Credit Suisse Group Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price to $134.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.14.

Shares of GOOG opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after buying an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

