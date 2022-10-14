Credit Suisse Group Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $12.50

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.15.

Shares of MFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 178,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,552. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,594.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

