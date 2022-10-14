Craig Hallum Trims VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price to $14.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,875,877 shares in the company, valued at $118,071,792.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VIZIO news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at $686,183.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,875,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,071,792.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,034,730 shares of company stock worth $11,135,066 over the last three months. 45.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VIZIO by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $66,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

