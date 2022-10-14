CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $201.58

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.58 ($2.44) and traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.74). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.74), with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

CPPGroup Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £12.29 million and a P/E ratio of 736.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CPPGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.