CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Shares Down 2.6%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

About CPI Card Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 67.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

