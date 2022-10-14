Cowen Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

