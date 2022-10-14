Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Prudential Financial makes up 0.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.10 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

