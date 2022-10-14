Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Invests $252,000 in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Gold Resource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 692,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GORO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.64 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Gold Resource

(Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.