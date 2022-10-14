Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 83,216 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.5% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

