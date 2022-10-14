Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.34.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COTY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.