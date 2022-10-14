Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on November 10th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $15.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $467.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.56. The company has a market capitalization of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 310,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 251,817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

