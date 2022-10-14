Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading 2.9% Higher

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.51. 15,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 829,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.90 million. Costamare had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 40.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.