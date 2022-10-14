Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Costamare had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $290.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.90 million. Analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

