Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Costamare Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Costamare stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.
Institutional Trading of Costamare
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 1,053.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
