Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.27.

NYSE CTVA opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.36.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

