Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $20.32 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

