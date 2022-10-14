Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

About Corebridge Financial

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

