Copa (NYSE:CPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

CPA opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million. Analysts predict that Copa will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Copa by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,851,000 after buying an additional 280,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after buying an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Copa by 88.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 398,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

