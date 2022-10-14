Contrasting BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) & Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) and Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BRP has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tritium DCFC has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRP and Tritium DCFC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP $6.11 billion 0.80 $633.93 million $6.63 9.37 Tritium DCFC $85.82 million 4.04 -$127.56 million N/A N/A

Profitability

BRP has higher revenue and earnings than Tritium DCFC.

This table compares BRP and Tritium DCFC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP 8.48% -526.63% 14.75% Tritium DCFC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of BRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Tritium DCFC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BRP and Tritium DCFC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tritium DCFC 0 2 3 0 2.60

BRP currently has a consensus target price of $131.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.95%. Tritium DCFC has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 271.09%. Given Tritium DCFC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tritium DCFC is more favorable than BRP.

Summary

BRP beats Tritium DCFC on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services. The company also provides boats, pontoons, and jet boat and outboard engines, as well as related parts, accessories and apparel, and other services. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and spare parts. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It serves charge point operators, automakers, electric vehicle fleets, and fuel stations, as well as retail and utility sectors. The company is based in Murarrie, Australia.

