Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.4 %

ED opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

