Conflux Trading Down 14.2% This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $75.50 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,384.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00264913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00122198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00731827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.58 or 0.00560148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00258830 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03623199 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,900,702.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

